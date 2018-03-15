Weather Weekend: Spring Break Should Come to a Dreary End

Have you just loved this weather? Especially if you've had the week off? What about the pollen? Well, as Meatloaf said, "Two outta three ain't bad." The weather this week has been absolutely stunning and should remain the same through Thursday. Then, things, as always, change.

It has been a bit chilly for a normal spring break around these parts. Temperatures have hovered around 70 degrees most days. Galveston beach water has clocked in at a very nippy 66 degrees all week. This isn't exactly swimsuit weather yet. But, there has been ample sunshine to go with that heavy dusting of pollen.

By Friday, one of a couple of cool fronts will approach the area (neither is likely to push through) bringing with it some chances of rain and generally cloudy conditions, especially later in the day. Unfortunately, clouds and the occasional shower will persist through the entire weekend.