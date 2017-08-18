menu

Bronze Christopher Columbus in Montrose Park Vandalized With Paint


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bronze Christopher Columbus in Montrose Park Vandalized With Paint

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:23 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Columbus was covered in red paint just one hour before this picture was taken.EXPAND
Columbus was covered in red paint just one hour before this picture was taken.
Photo by Meagan Flynn
A A

Apparently no statues are safe. Not even one of original slaver Christopher Columbus.

Concerned citizens called the Houston Police Department around 10:30 Thursday night to report that Christopher Columbus, in Bell Park on Montrose Boulevard, had been vandalized, spokesman Victor Senties said. Bright red paint was splattered from the Italian explorer's head to his toes, transforming him into a bloodied explorer pointing to some far-off discovery.

"The paint was already dry when we got there," Senties said, "so at this point we do not know who did this or when."

By 10 a.m. Friday, however, the bronze Columbus was looking like himself again. Three men with two restoration companies, headed by Robert Pringle and Byron Kessler, worked swiftly early Friday morning to remove the paint, coating the statue in a special glaze before hosing it down. The red paint peeled off like a scab.

Upcoming Events

The vandalism comes in the wake of a growing chorus of demands across the country that Confederate statues be removed, including in Houston, following the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past weekend. While white nationalists, Klansmen, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and President Donald Trump and others say the statues need to stay because, as Trump said, "the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced," hoards of protesters across the country detest the fact that monuments glorifying slavery defenders still exist in our cities, towns, and parks.

Columbus's immediate interest in putting Native Americans to work as slaves is well-documented. So perhaps it's no surprise, then, that he's been thrown into the mix.

The statue was erected in 1992 to mark the 500th anniversary of Columbus's arrival in the New World. It was donated to the City of Houston by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Greater Houston, Inc. and sculpted by Joe L. Incrapera. Columbus is described on the statue's inscription as an "Explorer" and "Map maker."

Senties, the police spokesman, encouraged anyone with information about the vandals to come forward.

Protesters are expected to call for the destruction of a Confederate statue called "Spirit of the Confederacy" in Sam Houston Park on Saturday.

Bronze Christopher Columbus in Montrose Park Vandalized With Paint (2)EXPAND
Photo by Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >