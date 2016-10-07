Stephanie Bennett is the Best Dog Trainer in Houston
Watching Stephanie Bennett work with dogs is not quite like watching a dog whisperer, but it's close. At Peace Love Dogs, her facility in Spring Branch, she carefully observes and gives positive reinforcement to both pooch and pet parent. She's patient and, most important, realistic. Her guidance is designed for what is best for the animal, understanding that all dogs are different. From group classes to one-on-one training, Bennett and her team at Peace Love Dogs are as good as it gets, no matter what the breed or temperament.
