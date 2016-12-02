Strong Thunderstorms, Downpours Are Determined to Ruin Your Weekend

Flooded areas around the Eastex Freeway and the San Jacinto River area back in June. Gilbert Bernal

It is as if the Houston weather gods deeply regret the stretch of unseasonably warm, dry weather we've been having, and are eager to make up for lost time. Strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected to wallop the region this weekend, and the city's Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared.

Rainfall totals could reach four inches across Houston and ten inches in concentrated areas, beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Sunday.

"This could mean street flooding, as well as life-threatening flash flooding if storms line up and pour heavy rain in concentrated areas," the OEM announced Friday morning. "Additionally, the possibility of strong winds and tornadoes means that conditions will not be favorable for outdoor activities and may pose a threat to safety if they deteriorate."

The Houston/Galveston office of the National Weather Service warns the rain could lead to river and bayou flooding. The agency has also issued coastal flood advisories for Harris, Chambers, Brazoria and Galveston counties, beginning Friday afternoon and extending through Saturday morning.

To put the forecast into perspective, areas of Harris County that were the worst-hit by the Tax Day Floods back in the spring saw between eight and 20 inches of rain, according to Space City Weather. Since forecasters predict this weekend's downpours to stop and start intermittently, the risk of flooding is lower than with continuous rainfall.

Houston has already cancelled the Moody Park Touchdown Tour and Cigna Sunday Streets events scheduled for this weekend. Undoubtedly, more events throughout the Houston area will join that list.

Though forecasters expect the skies to clear by early next week, there may be little to look forward to — the National Weather Service predicts temperatures may sink close to freezing by next Thursday, owing to a Canadian cold front.

