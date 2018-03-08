Weather Weekend: Sunshine Gives Way to Rain Chances on Eve of Spring Break

If you found yourself wondering, "Why didn't I bring a sweater with me today?" on Wednesday, you weren't alone. Despite all the warm, humid weather the past week, we never got out of the 60s. Thursday shouldn't be much different, but a change is coming as we head toward the weekend.
Wednesday morning was a tad chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s throughout the area. And it was dry. Humidity Tuesday and Wednesday barely reached the 20-30 percent range. That is exceptionally dry for Houston, but it made for some beautiful, clear conditions. It also really amped up the pollen counts (sniff), so take your allergy meds, fellow sufferers.
Thursday and Friday should both be nice. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s and Friday into the low to mid 70s. A few clouds will migrate in on Friday as the southerly winds off the Gulf return. As moisture levels rise, so will the humidity, but it won't be unpleasant. Thursday evening remains stellar patio weather with lows in the mid 50s, while Friday will be a little muggier and about 10 degrees warmer.
By Saturday, as a cold front approaches, clouds and rain will enter the forecast. Expect rain throughout the day though most should be moderate with an occasional heavier shower as it climbs into the upper 70s. Rain will begin to abate overnight and the front should make it through early Sunday without much fanfare, but it will leave behind cooler temperatures and drier conditions in its wake.
Next week is spring break for most kids around the area and it looks like it will be beautiful, albeit a bit cooler than someone might want for beach weather in Galveston. More on that early next week.
