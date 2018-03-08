Weather Weekend: Sunshine Gives Way to Rain Chances on Eve of Spring Break

Might be a little chilly to get in the water, but with spring break just days away, a walk along the Seawall doesn't look to bed.

If you found yourself wondering, "Why didn't I bring a sweater with me today?" on Wednesday, you weren't alone. Despite all the warm, humid weather the past week, we never got out of the 60s. Thursday shouldn't be much different, but a change is coming as we head toward the weekend.

Wednesday morning was a tad chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s throughout the area. And it was dry. Humidity Tuesday and Wednesday barely reached the 20-30 percent range. That is exceptionally dry for Houston, but it made for some beautiful, clear conditions. It also really amped up the pollen counts (sniff), so take your allergy meds, fellow sufferers.