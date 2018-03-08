 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Might be a little chilly to get in the water, but with spring break just days away, a walk along the Seawall doesn't look to bed.
Might be a little chilly to get in the water, but with spring break just days away, a walk along the Seawall doesn't look to bed.
Photo by Patrick Feller via Flickr

Weather Weekend: Sunshine Gives Way to Rain Chances on Eve of Spring Break

Jeff Balke | March 8, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

If you found yourself wondering, "Why didn't I bring a sweater with me today?" on Wednesday, you weren't alone. Despite all the warm, humid weather the past week, we never got out of the 60s. Thursday shouldn't be much different, but a change is coming as we head toward the weekend.

Wednesday morning was a tad chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s throughout the area. And it was dry. Humidity Tuesday and Wednesday barely reached the 20-30 percent range. That is exceptionally dry for Houston, but it made for some beautiful, clear conditions. It also really amped up the pollen counts (sniff), so take your allergy meds, fellow sufferers.

Thursday and Friday should both be nice. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 60s and Friday into the low to mid 70s. A few clouds will migrate in on Friday as the southerly winds off the Gulf return. As moisture levels rise, so will the humidity, but it won't be unpleasant. Thursday evening remains stellar patio weather with lows in the mid 50s, while Friday will be a little muggier and about 10 degrees warmer.

By Saturday, as a cold front approaches, clouds and rain will enter the forecast. Expect rain throughout the day though most should be moderate with an occasional heavier shower as it climbs into the upper 70s. Rain will begin to abate overnight and the front should make it through early Sunday without much fanfare, but it will leave behind cooler temperatures and drier conditions in its wake.

Next week is spring break for most kids around the area and it looks like it will be beautiful, albeit a bit cooler than someone might want for beach weather in Galveston. More on that early next week.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >