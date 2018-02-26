Weather Week: Holy Crap, is That The Sun?

If you don't think spring has sprung in Houston despite what it says on the calendar, just check the azaleas outside. They don't lie.

Little darling, it seems like years since it's been clear

Here comes the sun

Here comes the sun, and I say

It's all right

George Harrison seems like he acutely understood the pain of Houstonians in recent weeks. In fact, it is said that Harrison wrote the opening lines to the song on a bright spring day in the garden with Eric Clapton. About a year later, Clapton fell in love with Harrison's wife and wrote "Layla," but that's a different story for a more gloomy afternoon. Back to Houston...