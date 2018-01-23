After the Cold and Rain, the Sun Emerges in Houston

Haven't we all had pretty much enough winter already? OK, some of you may like the cold, but most Houstonians would like to see the temperatures moderate for a bit and maybe even warm up somewhat. For that group, Mother Nature appears to have heard your pleas. It's not going to be air-conditioner warm out there this week. In fact, it will be better...at least through Friday.

If the Chamber of Commerce wanted to showcase the city during the best weather of the year, they might choose the middle of this week. It is going to be sunny, dry and cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The only shame is that it's happening during the work week instead of on the weekend.