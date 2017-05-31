Suspected Heights Burglar Nabbed After Leaving ID At Crime Scene

Courtesy Constable Alan Rosen

Deputies in the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office arrested a suspected Heights burglar on Wednesday — after a little help from the alleged perp himself.

A homeowner near 10th and Ashland discovered three burglars breaking into his garage on May 23 and confronted the trio with a handgun, Constable Alan Rosen announced on an online neighborhood forum. The burglars fled, ("in fright," the constable added), but one left his backpack behind.

Inside, the homeowner discovered paperwork which indicated Ciriaco Balmaceda was on probation for stealing from a vehicle, his school ID and other documents — turning the case from a whodunit to a nominee for worst burglar of the year.

With the help of a different resident and security camera footage, police tied Balmaceda to another home burglary in October. Police arrested Balmaceda, who turned 20 on Wednesday, at the workplace of his probation officer. He faces two counts of burglary of a habitation.

Deputies recovered a $950 light from the October burglary at a Heights pawn shop and returned it to the homeowner.

Police have yet to announce any other arrests from the May 23 garage burglary.

