University Athletic Departments Discover a Nasty Surprise in the New Tax Reform Bill

College athletic departments depend heavily on donations from alumni to fund buildings and programs. Lots of these donations come from rich boosters who see this as a way of giving back to the schools where they got their degrees or met their spouses or got the idea for the item that made them rich.

These monetary donations have, in the most part, been tax deductible as charitable gifts. Rich people love to make charity donations. It makes them look like good people who give back to the community. There’s nothing better than looking generous while helping your alma mater get a new football stadium or workout facility. And it’s even better when one can use that gift as a tax deduction.

It’s no secret that the recently passed tax bill wasn’t exactly the most well-thought of bills. There were no hearings on the bill. Most people didn’t get to see any part of the bill until just before it came up to vote. The bill was ripe with cries of fraud. There were all of the stories on the infamous Corker Kickback where a senator who had been against the bill suddenly changed his vote after a clause was added to the bill that would allow him to make millions of dollars.