Deshaun Watson Getting Huge Respect From Vegas Oddsmakers

I've spent the last four days in Las Vegas (in case you've been missing me), and over that time I've learned a few things. First, there are several casinos on the strip that are now paying 6 to 5 odds on getting blackjack, when the traditional norm has been 3 to 2. Deplorable. Bad job, Vegas.

Second, if you see Elton John in concert, don't expect to hear "Candle in the Wind." We saw his Caesar's show, and at the end everyone stayed in their seats looking at each other wondering "Is he going to play it?" The janitor then came out and started sweeping confetti. Good bye, Norma Jean. Elton isn't singing about you today.

The third thing that I learned is that the remnants of Deshaun Watson's magical six games extends far beyond the euphoria and anticipation we are all feeling here over OTA's and training camp getting started in a few months. It extends into the Mirage sports book. Check it out....