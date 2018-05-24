Houston Texans Organized Team Activities Are Underway — Four Things To Watch For

Hey, Tuesday was a damn good sports day around these parts! The Astros won a nice, easy, non-nail biter against the San Francisco Giants by a score of 11-2, the Rockets notched their biggest playoff win in a couple decades, and ... drum roll, please ... Deshaun Watson returned to the practice field!

Granted, there were no shoulder pads, no tackling, no contact, and no game pressure, but if you survived the Tom Savage Era last November, then you know how much anticipation for the upcoming season has been attached to the right arm of Deshaun Watson, who hasn't thrown a ball for us in about six months, the longest six months since the Astros' 2013 season. Hell, it was fun on Tuesday just watching Watson, Bill O'Brien, and Tyrann Mathieu do a few minutes of interviews!

Indeed, organized team activities (otherwise known as OTA's) are underway, for one more day this week, then for a few more days over the next couple weeks. Two days in, here are a few things to watch for: