NFL Free Agency: Case Keenum To Sign With Broncos, Texans Looking At O-Line

Case Keenum will try to create memories like these in Denver next season.

If there was a theme for the 2017 NFL season, aside from rampant angst over protests during the national anthem, it was the massive spate of injuries suffered across seemingly all 32 teams. It was an absurd trend with which we in Houston became all too familiar — Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, and on and on. However, with injury comes opportunity for the replacements, and perhaps nobody seized the brass ring more boldly than Minnesota Vikings (and former University of Houston) quarterback Case Keenum.

After Sam Bradford went down with a knee injury in September, Keenum led the Vikings to an 11-3 record in his 14 regular season starts and took them all the way to the NFC Title Game, generating a memory for the ages along the way with a touchdown pass with no time remaining to beat the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Keenum's 2017 season came on the heels of a career that defined the word "journeyman" — from the Texans' practice squad to a handful of starts for the Texans to the Rams' practice squad to a handful of starts for the Rams (with a brief two start return to the Texans in between), until signing and, finally, thriving in Minnesota.