NFL Free Agency: Texans Agree To Terms With CB Aaron Colvin, Two Others

Driving home last night, I was listening to my good friend John Harris on "Texans All Access" on SportsRadio610. It was a rare show where John was able to take some phone calls from listeners, and on the eve of the day on which free agents can begin officially signing with other teams, the anxiety of some Texan fans/callers was palpable.

There were at least two or three calls in which listeners, presumably Texan fans, were irate over the seeming lack of activity Texans' general manager Brian Gaine was generating on the free agent market. Keep in mind, the Texans had reportedly agreed to terms with three free agents yesterday, but their names weren't "Andrew Norwell" or "Malcolm Butler," both of whom found non-Texan homes in the AFC South, nor were they named "Nate Solder," the left tackle that is probably the Texans' make-or-break player for this free agency season.

Never mind that Gaine's career as the team's GM was essentially about 24 hours old — the offseason begins with free agency, really — but there were still plenty of names out there for the Texans to come away with a really solid class of free agents. But people want news, and they want it now! A bunch of Veruca Salts, you impatient fans....