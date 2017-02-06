Texas Rangers, Houston Police Join The Case Of the Missing Brady Jersey [UPDATED]

Brady in Houston against the Texans last year. Eric Sauseda

UPDATE, 4:04 p.m.: The Houston Police Department announced Monday afternoon the major offenders unit is working with NFL security as well as state and local law enforcement to solve the Brady jersey caper.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has taken it upon himself to ensure that Texas law enforcement does everything within its power to find Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey, announcing Tuesday that he has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in the investigation.

A relatively bummed Brady revealed after his smashing Super Bowl win that, while he was busy celebrating, apparently someone swiped his jersey from New England Patriots locker room at NRG Stadium. As he told USA Today, "It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess."

By Monday afternoon, Patrick made sure to intervene, writing in a passionate statement made for a Friday Night Lights script, “In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ [sic] It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case."

Little problem: According to HPD spokesman Victor Senties, there appears to be no police report on file about the stolen jersey. And so — at least as of 2:30 Monday — there is no such investigation underway.

"Unless there's a police report filed, you can't initiate an investigation," Senties said. "As of now, it doesn't appear there's even one filed."

Senties said that, to the best of his knowledge, HPD has not been in touch with the Texas Rangers today.

Texas Rangers said they did offer assistance to Houston police, but declined to elaborate on what that assistance looked like.

