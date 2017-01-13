menu

Texas Rep. Randy Weber Says Reporter Who Questioned Trump Should Be Fired

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Dianna Wray
President-elect Donald Trump and CNN reporter Jim Acosta got into it during Trump's Wednesday news conference which led Rep. Randy Weber to urge that Acosta be fired.
Screengrab from CNN
President-elect Donald Trump's news conference Wednesday, his first in more than 160 days, may be best remembered by an exchange between Trump and a CNN reporter. So of course one our own, Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Texas's 14th congressional district, has waded into the mire with words of calm, urging that both sides attempt to get along.

Just kidding.

During Trump's hour-long session, the president-elect tangled with CNN reporter Jim Acosta and refused to let Acosta ask a question. On Tuesday evening, CNN and Buzzfeed published stories about a report that says Russia may have compromising information on Trump that could be used for blackmail, claims Trump's camp refuted.

And then on Thursday morning, Weber, for reasons passing understanding, took to Twitter with his own thoughtful, measured response to the tense exchange between the president-elect and Acosta:

People responded to the tweet by angrily calling Weber out for what many contend was a threat to free speech. The results have been entertaining, to say the least.

CNN reporter Jake Tapper went old school, Bill of Rights-style:

Some have opted for good old fashioned outrage:

There have been those calling Weber out for the double standard:

The ones who tweet exasperation mixed with pure disgust: 

Weber hasn't responded to the many tweets that have been fired off in response to his tweet.

If he does decide to start responding though he'll have the opportunity to learn exactly how the First Amendment works and why press freedom is important based on the many missives that have been fired off at his account so far —  because there are a whole bunch of people on social media right now that will be more than happy to school him.

Dianna Wray
Dianna Wray, a nationally award-winning journalist, is a staff writer at the Houston Press. Born and raised in Houston, she writes about everything from NASA to oil to horse races.

