The 5 Worst Weather Events to Hit Houston this Century
|
The aftermath of Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Houston Press file
As Hurricane Matthew churns up the Atlantic coast this weekend, we decided the time is ripe to revisit the worst weather events to hit Houston in the 21st century.
Hurricane Allison, 2001
Portions of Houston flooded like never before; other parts of the area didn't get hit much harder than a typical summer system might deliver. The Texas Medical Center flooded, as did Jones Hall; highways near downtown turned into 15-feet-deep lagoons, billions of dollars in property was lost.
Hurricane Rita, 2005
This storm killed 59 people across Texas, but is perhaps best remembered for creating one of the worst traffic jams in Houston memory.
|
Houston Press file
Hurricane Ike, 2008
When the storm hit town in the early morn of Saturday, September 13, it flooded roads, snapped trees, prevented firefighters from saving a culinary landmark and shattered windows on a downtown skyscraper.
|
Abrahan Garza
Memorial Day Floods, 2015
Heavy storms on a Monday night and early Tuesday morning closed school districts, shuttered county buildings and flooded patches of freeway all over the Houston area.
|
Lisandro Sanchez
Tax Day Floods, 2016
The mass flooding in April that turned Houston roads into rivers and bayous into lakes was a weather event for the ages.
BONUS: The Last Hurricane: Houston Has Been Lucky Since Alicia 30 Years Ago
Many Houstonians don't remember Alicia, the category three storm that earned the distinction of being the first Texas hurricane to cause more than $1 billion in damage. But it was a doozy.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Houston Press' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rice University Owls Football vs. UTSA Roadrunners Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 15, 6:00pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 15, 6:00pm
-
Rice University Owls Football vs. Prairie View A&M University Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 2:30pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. UCF Knights Football
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 11:00am
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!