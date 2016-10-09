The 5 Worst Weather Events to Hit Houston this Century

The aftermath of Hurricane Ike in 2008. Houston Press file

As Hurricane Matthew churns up the Atlantic coast this weekend, we decided the time is ripe to revisit the worst weather events to hit Houston in the 21st century.

Hurricane Allison, 2001

Portions of Houston flooded like never before; other parts of the area didn't get hit much harder than a typical summer system might deliver. The Texas Medical Center flooded, as did Jones Hall; highways near downtown turned into 15-feet-deep lagoons, billions of dollars in property was lost.

Hurricane Rita, 2005

This storm killed 59 people across Texas, but is perhaps best remembered for creating one of the worst traffic jams in Houston memory.

Houston Press file

Hurricane Ike, 2008

When the storm hit town in the early morn of Saturday, September 13, it flooded roads, snapped trees, prevented firefighters from saving a culinary landmark and shattered windows on a downtown skyscraper.

Abrahan Garza

Memorial Day Floods, 2015

Heavy storms on a Monday night and early Tuesday morning closed school districts, shuttered county buildings and flooded patches of freeway all over the Houston area.

Lisandro Sanchez

Tax Day Floods, 2016

The mass flooding in April that turned Houston roads into rivers and bayous into lakes was a weather event for the ages.

BONUS: The Last Hurricane: Houston Has Been Lucky Since Alicia 30 Years Ago

Many Houstonians don't remember Alicia, the category three storm that earned the distinction of being the first Texas hurricane to cause more than $1 billion in damage. But it was a doozy.

