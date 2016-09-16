The Best Late-Night TV Donald Trump Takedowns of 2016

Stephen Colbert reprised his old character just to talk about Donald Trump. Screencap/CBS

Election Day is just 52 days away, and if Donald Trump loses, he may finally fade from the limelight. Since declaring his candidacy last summer, Trump has captured the attention (and near-universal scorn) of late-night television hosts. He re are the best Donald Trump takedowns by late-night shows so far this year:

John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, February 28

Oliver digs into the curious origins of Trump's family name in this marathon segment.

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal, March 15

Bee tries to find common ground with Trump supporters. It does not go well.

Stephen Colbert, The Late Show, July 18

Colbert reprises his hyper-conservative Comedy Central character and his trademark segment, "The Word."

Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, The Late Show, July 21

Jon Stewart is back — and, surprisingly, not at all rusty.

Larry Wilmore, The Nightly Show, August 16

Larry Wilmore lands a few punches on his way out the door.

Jordan Klepper, The Daily Show, August 19

This clever bit uses Trump's supporters to poke fun at the contradictions of the candidate himself.

Honorable Mention: Seth Myers, 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner

Oh, how gleeful we could be at the prospect of a Trump presidency way back in 2011. But it appears after all, Trump is not running for president as a joke.

