The Five Best Non-WWE Wrestling Shows Happening Mania Weekend

With New Orleans less than, on a good day at least, six hours away from Houston, it’s no surprise that more than a few wrestling fans from Space City will be heading east over the next few days to take in the sights of the Big Easy for Wrestlemania weekend. If you’re the type that’s only into the WWE product, you still have a pretty amazing few days ahead of you between the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the big NXT show on Saturday, Wrestlemania itself, and the post-Mania episode of Raw, typically the most important night of the year for the show. Add a stacked lineup of matches at Axxess—this is all leading to WWN and Progress running at Axxess in the future, right?—and the WWE has all a wrestling fan might want for five long days.

But for some of us, that’s just not enough. Tens of thousands of wrestling fans will be descending on the city, and they want entertainment, and the various non-WWE wrestling companies are stepping up with big lineups featuring some of the best talent—WWE or not—from around the world. If you’ve got the money and the energy, you can not only see the finest wrestlers working the American independent scene but stars from Europe and Japan. With so many options on the table, what should you spend your money on? Start with these five indie shows that everyone will be talking about this weekend.

Honorable Mention: GCW Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport, April 5, 3 p.m.