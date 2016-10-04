menu

The Cougar Football Faithful are the Best Fans in Houston

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 1:54 p.m.
By Houston Press
Houston lays claim to one of the longest, most fascinating and sometimes cruelest chapters in the Sports Fan's Almanac of Frustration and Heartbreak, but UH athletics post-Phi Slama Jama have hardly even registered as an afterthought. That all changed after Tom Herman arrived as head football coach in December 2014, winning the Peach Bowl after a 13-1 campaign and starting this season in the AP's Top 25. This sudden #HTownTakeover turned the Coogs into the hottest team in the city, college or professional. The days of lackluster attendance at Robertson Stadium have been replaced by the boisterous sea of red at the spanking-new TDECU Stadium. Now, UH fans show up early, stay late, harass opposing teams mercilessly and, in terms of loyalty, have put UT and A&M fans on notice.

