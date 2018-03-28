The Mixed Emotions of Daniel Bryan's Unretirement

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown ended with brand General Manager Daniel Bryan taking a powerbomb from Kevin Owens on the apron on the ring. This is a particularly brutal maneuver for those watching, as fans have been told time and time again that the apron is the hardest part of the ring with the least amount of give . In terms of the story the WWE was trying to tell, it was a move that was supposed to enrage the fans, an example of a heel going too far to hurt a beloved babyface. With only two Smackdowns left until Wrestlemania, in theory, it was a pretty solid way to build heat on a match that hasn’t been announced yet.

That was the plan, at least, but for most people watching in the arena and at home it was less a moment for anger and more a moment of relief mixed with a tinge of horror. Two hours before Bryan took that powerbomb, he opened the show by announcing that two years after he was forced into retirement by the WWE he had been cleared to compete once again. To say that this is a big deal in the wrestling world is an understatement of the highest magnitude; at the time of his retirement Bryan was one of the three most popular wrestlers in the company, and at age 34 should have had at least another half decade of matches ahead of him.

It was concussions that drove the WWE to remove Bryan from active competition. Having wrestled for a decade and a half, his body had seen its share of damage, but it was the concussion-related issues that he was dealing with that worried the company that set the stage for both Bryan’s retirement and the subsequent fight to get the WWE to change their mind and let him compete again.