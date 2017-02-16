The McMahon Family Visits Donald Trump and Its Historical Significance

The Trump-McMahon partnership has seen some really strange times, like Wrestlemania 23. Screen grab from YouTube

The history between WWE CEO Vince McMahon, patriarch of the First Family of wrestling, and Donald Trump, the patriarch of the actual First Family of the United States of America, goes back nearly three decades.

In the late '80s, McMahon and Trump collaborated on not one, but two Wrestlemania events (Roman numerals IV and V, in case you're ever at a Geeks Who Drink WWE Trivia Night), when McMahon decided to hold his company's marquee annual event at the arena in the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in 1988 and 1989. These are the only two Wrestlemanias held at the same venue in consecutive years. (More trivia!)

Fast forward to Wrestlemania XX in New York City, and we get this ringside interview with former Minnesota governor and WWF announcer/wrestler Jesse Ventura querying the Donald, and even, in a strange moment of irony, asking for Trump's support for a presidential run...

Weird, right? Well, let's keep going. It gets weirder.

Three years after this, Trump and McMahon combined to be the collective subject of a main event stipulation at Wrestlemania 23 in Detroit. It was the "Battle of the Billionaires," in which each backed a WWE superstar (Trump had Bobby Lashley, and McMahon the late Umaga... more trivia!) with the loser getting his head shaved. Predictably, things did not go well for McMahon...

Finally, all of this involvement on Vince McMahon's biggest stage "earned" Trump the honor of entry into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013...

Now, it's 2017, and Donald Trump is our Commander in Chief. (No, really. This is all actually happening!) Since his inauguration about a month ago, Trump has been filling out his cabinet, and it should come as no surprise that the McMahon-Trump partnership now extends to an actual cabinet appointment that impacts Americans in their daily lives.

Say hello to our new head of Small Business Administration, former WWE CEO and wife of Vince McMahon, LINDA McMAHON!!!

Senate Confirms Linda McMahon as the Head of Donald Trump's Small Business Administration https://t.co/ggkT5DgDly pic.twitter.com/X7qYVQUR0O — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) February 15, 2017

So after spending $100 million of her own money on two unsuccessful runs at Connecticut's Senate seats, Linda's appointment finally yields us a McMahon in the capital. Linda was sworn in on Tuesday this week, an occasion which gave us yet another McMahon-Trump photo opportunity, and along with it, one of the greatest nuggets of trivia of all time...

Fact check: Were 46 percent of the people in this photo given the Stone Cold Stunner? https://t.co/JEp60MK6iu pic.twitter.com/IZXAmeqQlh — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 15, 2017

Well, let's help out with the fact check here, shall we? Assuming that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin doesn't give Stunners to small children or innocent wives, that leaves Trump, Triple H (Stephanie McMahon's husband), and the four McMahon adults, giving us 6 out of 13 people, or 46 percent. Now for the video proof...

It's easy to find footage of Austin giving a Stunner (or several) to Triple H....

Ditto Vince...

.... Shane....

...and Stephanie...

Those are easy ones. Now, what about our two politicians? Well, indeed, Austin delivered a Stunner (maybe the worst one ever) to our new Administrator of the Small Business Administration...

...as well as the Commander in Chief...

CONCLUSION: No alternative facts here... "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is clearly a foreign operative of some sort.

