The Nightmare Is Over! The Texans Have Traded Brock Osweiler

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 3:11 p.m.
By Zach Despart
Eric Sauseda
Faced with the prospect of paying a man $16 million to sit on the bench next season, the Texans had a daunting task finding a team willing to buy one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks, Brock Osweiler.

As fate would have it, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday afternoon, lowly Cleveland came a-calling. The Browns were 1-15 and easily the worst team in the league last season, so they literally have nowhere to go but up.

But Osweiler was such a hard sell that the Texans had to sweeten the deal by throwing in a second-round draft pick next year, Schefter reported.

Still, the Texans are clear winners here as Osweiler, who last year signed a $72 million contract ($37 million guaranteed), would have been a big drain on the team's payroll next season.

Houston was already searching for Osweiler's replacement, and may be considering Tony Romo, who was just cut by the Cowboys, and Jay Cutler, who has yet to be cut by the Bears.

(Let that sink in for a second: The Cowboys released Romo, the franchise's all-time leading passer, because no team wanted to trade for him. But the Texans have found a buyer for Brock Osweiler!)

So instead of becoming an unemployed 27-year-old with $37 million next year, Osweiler will now quarterback a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002. Time will tell whether Osweiler would have been better off taking the money and retiring.

Our own Sean Pendergast will round up the recent Texans moves tomorrow morning — including Texans wide receiver A.J. Bouye, now a free agent, signing with AFC South foe Jacksonville.

Zach Despart
Zach Despart is the managing editor of the Houston Press and oversees the news and music verticals.

