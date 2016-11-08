The Pantsuit Nation Turns Out for Hillary Clinton on Election Day Morning

EXPAND United in support and pant suits. Dianna Wray

As a car horn blasted the women — and a few men — whooped, cheered and waved signs in support of Hillary Clinton on Tuesday morning on Heights Boulevard. Dressed in pantsuits, in honor of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, or in white, in honor of the suffragettes who fought for the right to vote, about 50 people clustered on the corner to support "National Pantsuit Day".

"We chose to be by the Ann Richards painting because we're all thinking about Ann today," Ruthie Miller says, looking at the image of the former governor's face painted on the utility box. "I keep wondering what she'd think of this, a woman president."

More cars honked and the group shook their signs again. It was a quick gathering. Everyone showed up to pose for a picture at about 9:30 a.m. and then just as quickly the pantsuit-clad people began to take off.

They were reportedly only one of many groups gathered around the city and across the state. The whole pantsuit business — inspired by Clinton's trademark pantsuits — started with a "secret" Facebook group, Pantsuit Nation, that was created to support both Clinton and women voting.

The group now has more than 2.5 million members and has inspired numerous offshoots, including a Texas branch. On Election Day the Pantsuit in Texas group organized a number of meetups across the state.

"It's nice to see people in our neighborhood, in our own city who think the way we do. It's been such an angry campaign and people have been so antagonistic. It's good to see this little spot of blue right here," Miller says.

People turned out wearing their pantsuits or in white, and many of them held signs and a few cardboard cutouts in support of Clinton.

"I already voted but my husband and I wanted to do something for Election Day, so we thought, what can we do?" Hilda Hendrix says. "It's been a hard campaign. It feels really good to find your people."

Elizabeth Grasham says she's thrilled to see so much much happiness in connection to an election that has been so bruising, ugly and divisive as Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump have fought it out for who will become president. "There's something to be said for solidarity, " she says, glancing around at the other pantsuit-wearers. "I wanted to do something joyful on Election Day. This is joyful."

