Amid Flurry of NBA Trades, Rockets Stand Pat...and for Good Reason

Chris Paul has blended perfectly with this roster, which is probably why the Rockets don't think they need a trade to improve.

In the fourth game of a four-game road trip in Miami Thursday night, no one would have faulted the Rockets for losing. The Heat are a tough matchup for Houston and the Rockets got into Miami early Wednesday morning after playing in Brooklyn the night before. They were clearly tired and missing two starters (Trevor Ariza still out with a hamstring strain and Ryan Anderson with an ankle sprain) and their best bench player (Eric Gordon is still nursing a stiff back).

Yet, James Harden and Chris Paul, the team's marquee superstars, handled the pressure and buried the Heat down the stretch in a barrage of offense. Harden had 41, the eighth time he has done that, twice as many times as the next guy on the list. Paul racked up 24 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds.