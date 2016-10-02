The Weirdest Lawsuits in Recent Houston Memory

Facebook screengrab

On Monday, Craig Malisow brought us the weird story of Paree Latiejira, a former Houston porn star who sued Facebook for $1 billion, claiming the site's owners, well, just read the story. The strange tale got us thinking of all the other odd local lawsuits in recent years. Here are a few we just can't seem to forget.

What else can we expect from The Biebs? Photo by Jack Gorman

Beer-Bong Mishap Leads to Justin Bieber Lawsuit

Things went south after Bieber had a mishap with the popular drinking device — and witnessed a man filming the incident.

Man Thinks He Can Reverse Same-Sex Marriage by Fighting to Marry His Laptop

It would be all too easy to think that the man fighting to marry his Mac laptop in Harris County is some type of lonely, introverted tech nerd who accidentally fell in love with an intelligent machine. Unfortunately, though, that's not what's happening here.

Courtesy Lan Cai

Law Firm Sues 20-Year-Old Waitress Over Unflattering Yelp, Facebook Reviews

Twenty-year-old Lan Cai was half-asleep under the covers, in her underwear, the first time she met the lawyers from the Tuan A. Khuu law firm. And already, they were off to a bad start.

From the lawsuit filed by Darla Lexington

John O'Quinn's Former Lover Sues Funeral Home After It Transports His Body to Louisiana

John O'Quinn hasn't exactly had the chance to "rest in peace." The famed Houston billionaire plaintiff lawyer has been dug up and moved to a different grave site two times since he died in 2009 after a fatal car crash.

Harris County Jail

Deputy Arrested at His Own Wedding Sues County for Wrongful Arrest

If there is one undisputed fact in the wrongful arrest civil suit that two Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies have filed against the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office, it's that Deputy Kevin Meyer had a pretty crappy wedding.

Man, this story took a mean left turn. Houston Press

Whole Foods Accused of Baking Homophobic Cake for Texas Pastor

Pastor Jordan Brown filed a lawsuit accusing Whole Foods employees of writing an anti-gay slur on a cake he ordered. But Whole Foods offered up a completely different story. (Sure, this case is from outside of Houston, but it was just too weird to pass up!)

