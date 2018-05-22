Setting Expectations For Each Houston Texans Third Year Player

Will Fuller's big play ability will be a huge key to his long-term future with the Texans.

When you begin to dissect the third year players on an NFL roster, the hope that there are future foundational names begins to get very acute and very real, because for many of these players, the upcoming 2018 season will be the front office's referendum on whether or not to make them part of the plan beyond 2018 and 2019.

We saw last offseason, in 2017, with a few of the third-year-heading into-fourth-year players — C.J. Fiedorowicz, Jay Prosch, Andre Hal, specifically — that the team decided to secure them for a little longer with multi-year extensions. In one case, Fiedorowicz's, it didn't work out due to medical reasons, with Fiedorowicz sustaining multiple concussions and calling it a career. The Hal deal (around $5 million a year for three years) looks fine, and the Prosch deal (3 years, $5.75 million) is mice nuts.

With 2015's draft class, we will find out over the next few months just what the Texans have planned. Bernardrick McKinney seems to be a lock to get an extension with a year left on his rookie deal, and the team just exercised Kevin Johnson's fifth year option for 2019 a few weeks ago, although it's only guaranteed in case of injury. The only other 2015 draftee left on the roster is Christian Covington, who I'm guessing the Texans will let play out the string in 2018 before deciding anything with him.