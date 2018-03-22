This is the Best Rockets Regular Season Team Ever and It's Not Really Close

The Houston Rockets had won 50 games five times in franchise history before this season. Four times, their winning percentage was above .600, once above .700. The best of those was clearly the 1993-94 team that won 58, a .707 winning percentage. That team, featuring league MVP Hakeem Olajuwon, also won the championship. They were clearly the best team in franchise history.

But, this Rockets team, with MVP James Harden, is far and away the best regular season team in franchise history and it isn't close.

After beating the "hottest team in the NBA," the Portland Trailblazers on Tuesday, they were one game shy of the best record in franchise history with 11 games to go. They have an astonishing .803 winning percentage. Of their remaining schedule, eight games are at home and six are against non-playoff teams. They are probably going to win 64 or 65 games before it's all said and done.