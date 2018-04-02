Weather Week: Summer in Fits and Starts in Houston

Did you enjoy the weekend? You didn't? Were you in Houston? Were you breathing? Were you ill? If you answered yes, yes, no, then what was going on? It was absolutely stellar weather all weekend, the first in a while. But, alas, you missed it. We all feel sorry for you. Don't worry though, you might have some more nice weather coming.

As we start getting progressively warmer around here, the summer weather will battle with the last remnants of winter as we head toward 90-plus degree days. This week should be a perfect example of the unpredictable nature of weather in Houston during the spring time.