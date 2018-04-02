Weather Week: Summer in Fits and Starts in Houston

Did you enjoy the weekend? You didn't? Were you in Houston? Were you breathing? Were you ill? If you answered yes, yes, no, then what was going on? It was absolutely stellar weather all weekend, the first in a while. But, alas, you missed it. We all feel sorry for you. Don't worry though, you might have some more nice weather coming.
As we start getting progressively warmer around here, the summer weather will battle with the last remnants of winter as we head toward 90-plus degree days. This week should be a perfect example of the unpredictable nature of weather in Houston during the spring time.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The first half of the week will see fairly muggy weather with temperatures in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a shower or two around, but nothing significant until sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning ahead of yet another cold front. Forecasters don't expect any heavy downpours like we got last week, but a thunderstorm or two isn't out of the question.
Once the front moves through, we'll see much cooler and drier weather. Highs should hover in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 50s to low 60s. It will be fantastic weather for the middle of the week. By Friday, our rain chances increase and it begins to heat up again, but we'll get to that on Thursday.
Also, if you are trying to get tickets to the Astros for their first home series of the year, consider Wednesday evening. Probably Dallas Keuchel on the hill and with the weather, the roof will probably be open.
For now, keep an umbrella handy the next couple days and try to sneak out of work early on Wednesday. We're not saying you should call in sick or anything Thursday, but check your personal days. It might be one of the last truly beautiful and mild days of the summer.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!