Three Ways the Net Neutrality Repeal Could Directly Affect You

Last Thursday, the FCC, under new leadership, repealed Net Neutrality rules designed to keep internet service providers from creating faster and slower speeds both for their customers and commercial entities using their networks to deliver information or access to apps and websites.

In the simplest terms, the old rules prevented Comcast from slowing down or speeding up internet service for any reason except excessive use. So, when you wanted to visit a website, it would load for you at roughly the same speed as someone on another network. You could always buy faster speeds directly from Comcast if you wanted and they might throttle your speed if you used massive amounts of bandwidth, but for the most part, the service you received was generic: Every website, app and online service got the same speed.

The new rules would allow broadband networks, cable companies and cellular service providers to change the speed of use for ANY service or website they want as long as they disclose it. Opponents of the new rules say that it will create a haves and have-nots on the internet, slowing speeds dramatically for some and leaving them the same for others. But, how does this affect the average person?