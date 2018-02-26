App of the Week: Timehop Brings Back Memories...for Better or Worse

App: Timehop

Platform: iOS/Android

Website: https://timehop.com/

Cost: Free

Long ago, before the advent of digital technology, there was a things called diaries and photo albums. No, they weren't posted to Facebook. These were literal books with paper in them. Did you just ask what paper is? Ok, good, I thought we were in trouble for a minute. Anyway, these "books" were for keeping information and photos you might want to save for later. Sometimes, you could turn the photos into slides, which would be shown to you during hours-long snooze fests at your great anut's house. "This is me and your uncle outside the McDonald's in London. Did you know they had McDonald's in Europe? This is me and your uncle eating a Big Mac..." You get the idea.

Now that we have technology to storehouse all this information, we don't need books any more (sad face), but the huge amounts of stuff we keep can make it difficult to sift through. Our memories will still fade because we have no way to organize all the things that help remind us.