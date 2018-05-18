 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Tom Herman returned to Houston for the day on Thursday, speaking at the Touchdown Club luncheon.
Tom Herman returned to Houston for the day on Thursday, speaking at the Touchdown Club luncheon.
Photo by Jack Gorman

UT Head Coach Tom Herman On Texas A&M Arrogance: "Bro, I Got TV Cameras On Me"

Sean Pendergast | May 18, 2018 | 6:48am
AA

There are 104 days from now until the beginning of the 2018 college football season, but for head coaches, the sales process is a 365 day gig, so when you're University of Texas head coach Tom Herman, and the chance to pimp your Longhorn wares in your old stomping grounds presents itself, you take it.

And so it was that Herman was the centerpiece in the latest chapter of Touchdown Club of Houston luncheons on Thursday afternoon, with the opportunity to bring the Longhorn faithful (and likely a decent handful of jilted University of Houston Cougar faithful) up to speed on what's happening on the Forty Acres.

In his first season in Austin last year, Herman finished with a pedestrian 7-6 record. However, embedded in that ledger was an unexpectedly competitive loss at USC, a similarly unexpected close loss to Oklahoma, along with a convincing Texas Bowl win over Missouri. Those performances, along with a blazing run of success on the recruiting trail, give Longhorn fans faith that their school got this hire right.

All of that remains to be seen, but the biggest topics on which people wanted Herman's take yesterday had to do with match-ups, one just added to future schedules and another that is merely wishful thinking right now. First, the actual scheduled games, two of them between the University of Texas and the University of Alabama, one in Austin in 2022, and the other in Tuscaloosa in 2023.

Here is Herman on that announcement:

The odds of both Herman and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban both being there by the time 2022 rolls around are sketchy, at best. Saban will likely be knocking the golf ball around by then (angrily so, because Nick Saban), and Herman could be at another school (Ohio State?) by then (but not before accusing all of the media of being liars for reporting he is interested in another job, shortly before actually taking that job).

Secondly, the Longhorns showed up on Thursday to whoop and holler about Texas A&M and all of their Aggie-ness. Specifically, they want to know what Herman thinks of the Aggies' arrogance (which is hilariously ironic on so many levels) and what he thinks about playing them again:

All in all, another successful sales call for college football's ultimate salesman.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >