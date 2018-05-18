UT Head Coach Tom Herman On Texas A&M Arrogance: "Bro, I Got TV Cameras On Me"

There are 104 days from now until the beginning of the 2018 college football season, but for head coaches, the sales process is a 365 day gig, so when you're University of Texas head coach Tom Herman, and the chance to pimp your Longhorn wares in your old stomping grounds presents itself, you take it.

And so it was that Herman was the centerpiece in the latest chapter of Touchdown Club of Houston luncheons on Thursday afternoon, with the opportunity to bring the Longhorn faithful (and likely a decent handful of jilted University of Houston Cougar faithful) up to speed on what's happening on the Forty Acres.

University of Texas coach Tom Herman spoke to the @HoustonTDClub on Thursday, and updated the burnt orange faithful about what to expect this fall on the field. Herman also spoke to the TD Club when he was head coach at the University of Houston. pic.twitter.com/MVWwAsASV6 — Houston TD Club (@HoustonTDClub) May 17, 2018

In his first season in Austin last year, Herman finished with a pedestrian 7-6 record. However, embedded in that ledger was an unexpectedly competitive loss at USC, a similarly unexpected close loss to Oklahoma, along with a convincing Texas Bowl win over Missouri. Those performances, along with a blazing run of success on the recruiting trail, give Longhorn fans faith that their school got this hire right.