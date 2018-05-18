UT Head Coach Tom Herman On Texas A&M Arrogance: "Bro, I Got TV Cameras On Me"

There are 104 days from now until the beginning of the 2018 college football season, but for head coaches, the sales process is a 365 day gig, so when you're University of Texas head coach Tom Herman, and the chance to pimp your Longhorn wares in your old stomping grounds presents itself, you take it.
And so it was that Herman was the centerpiece in the latest chapter of Touchdown Club of Houston luncheons on Thursday afternoon, with the opportunity to bring the Longhorn faithful (and likely a decent handful of jilted University of Houston Cougar faithful) up to speed on what's happening on the Forty Acres.
University of Texas coach Tom Herman spoke to the @HoustonTDClub on Thursday, and updated the burnt orange faithful about what to expect this fall on the field. Herman also spoke to the TD Club when he was head coach at the University of Houston. pic.twitter.com/MVWwAsASV6— Houston TD Club (@HoustonTDClub) May 17, 2018
In his first season in Austin last year, Herman finished with a pedestrian 7-6 record. However, embedded in that ledger was an unexpectedly competitive loss at USC, a similarly unexpected close loss to Oklahoma, along with a convincing Texas Bowl win over Missouri. Those performances, along with a blazing run of success on the recruiting trail, give Longhorn fans faith that their school got this hire right.
All of that remains to be seen, but the biggest topics on which people wanted Herman's take yesterday had to do with match-ups, one just added to future schedules and another that is merely wishful thinking right now. First, the actual scheduled games, two of them between the University of Texas and the University of Alabama, one in Austin in 2022, and the other in Tuscaloosa in 2023.
Here is Herman on that announcement:
Tom Herman on the Texas-Alabama series. #Hookem— Hookem Football (@hornsfootball) May 17, 2018
"Any time we have an opportunity to give our fan base a big name, a quality opponent, a historic brand, I think is good for our program and good for our fans."pic.twitter.com/EJbBPzJjNG
The odds of both Herman and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban both being there by the time 2022 rolls around are sketchy, at best. Saban will likely be knocking the golf ball around by then (angrily so, because Nick Saban), and Herman could be at another school (Ohio State?) by then (but not before accusing all of the media of being liars for reporting he is interested in another job, shortly before actually taking that job).
Secondly, the Longhorns showed up on Thursday to whoop and holler about Texas A&M and all of their Aggie-ness. Specifically, they want to know what Herman thinks of the Aggies' arrogance (which is hilariously ironic on so many levels) and what he thinks about playing them again:
.@CoachTomHerman at the Touchdown Club of Houston asked by a @TexasFootball fan about Texas A&M seemingly getting more & more arrogant and now they're going to win the national title: "Bro I got TV cameras on me or I'd tell u really how I thought." Does hope they will play again. pic.twitter.com/jE5ucjJ9gw— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 17, 2018
All in all, another successful sales call for college football's ultimate salesman.
