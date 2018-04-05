Zapruder Analysis Of Golfer Finau Dislocating Ankle Celebrating Hole In One

Tony Finau has had better days on a golf course than he did Wednesday.

The 2018 Masters begins Thursday morning, and most of the buzz surrounding this year's tournament is being generated by the return to form of Tiger Woods. In his last two tournaments before a three week, pre-Masters hiatus, Woods was in the mix until the very end on Sunday.

That stint of good golf was enough to push Woods to the top of the Masters odds board for a while, topping out at 8 to 1 to win the whole thing a week or so ago. He has since leveled off at about 14 to 1, probably not great value, but fun to have Woods back in the mix.

The cameras will be following Tiger everywhere this weekend. It will take something pretty remarkable to distract from the prodigal son of golf returning. However, on Wednesday afternoon, something remarkable (and somewhat hilarious) occurred, distracting us briefly from the Tiger-fest.