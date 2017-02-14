Tornado Watch Issued For Houston Into Tuesday Afternoon
|
Radar imagery of Tuesday morning's storms.
NWS/Houston Galveston
Houston put the city's Emergency Operations Center on increased readiness Tuesday morning, as forecasters predict strong thunderstorms to sweep the region.
The Houston/Galveston branch of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 p.m., for most of the region. A tornado warning, which indicates that conditions favoring the formation of a twister are already occurring, has been issued for Wharton, northwest Brazoria, south central Harris and Fort Bend counties.
The storms may also bring winds capable of toppling trees and power lines, hail, and rainfall amounts exceeding two inches per hour.
As of 8 a.m., all city services and public transit operated normally.
We will update this story as the day progresses.
