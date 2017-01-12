Troubled TSU Professor Charged With Punching Deputy

This is not good. Screencap from Tymczak's online CV

A white physics professor who sued Texas Southern University last year over alleged racial discrimination has been charged with assault after prosecutors say he punched an undercover deputy in the face during a prostitution sting.

Christopher Tymczak, 53, was arrested Tuesday, according to court records, which showed Tymczak was being held without bond in Harris County Jail

A Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told the Houston Press in an email that "Tymczak struck a Harris County Sheriff’s Sergeant in the face while being detained in a vice operation. Tymczak arranged to pay an undercover deputy for oral sex and sex during an undercover operation conducted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vice Division, assisted by the North Houston Task Force."

Tymczak made headlines in August 2016 when he accused the historically black Texas Southern University of allowing him to be harassed and ridiculed by his department chair, who is half-Cuban. That suit, filed in federal court, is still pending.

Tymczak, who has taught at TSU since 2006, was subsequently charged with forgery, after he allegedly signed a university human resources officer's name on insurance paperwork. That case is also still pending.

It's unclear who, if anyone, is representing Tymczak on the assault charge, but we reached out to his attorney in the forgery case and will update if we hear back.

