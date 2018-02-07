Data Shows That Houston is Either Very Romantic or Not Romantic At All

I get why not everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day, but I don’t understand why some have such a loathing for it. Even before I was married and I was simply an often single, sarcastic malcontent who spent too much time online — which is to say precisely the type of day who you expect to hate a day for couples — I never hated Valentine’s Day. In fact, it’s actually one of my favorite days of the year; I’m a big fan of any day where most people you deal with face to face are in a slightly better than average mood.

The downside of Valentine’s Day to me is not in the gross public displays of physical affection of the gross public displays of social media affection, even if I do believe some of you should chill; no, the downside of Valentine’s Day is the ridiculous number of press releases I get about it as someone who writes on the internet. Because I do some food writing, I accept the fact that part of this is a fate I’ve brought upon myself, and I’d be a monster to knock the hustle of local businesses, but you would not believe some of the more ridiculous press releases that come my way anytime a major holiday rolls around. My favorite angle right now are the rival data mining companies claiming different things about how romantic Houston is compared to the rest of the nation.