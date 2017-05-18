Houston Firefighters Treat Two Passengers After Southwest Flight to Hobby Airport
|
Flickr/Kevin Dooley
Two passengers needed medical help on a flight from North Carolina to William P. Hobby Airport on Thursday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.
Firefighters met the flight at Gate 43 to examine a 70-year-old man who was suspected of suffering a heart attack after the aircraft landed around 7:30 a.m. from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The firefighters applied an automatic external defibrillator to the man, but discovered he was not having a heart attack. The man was transported to a Houston hospital for further examination.
The other passenger, a 24-year-old woman, sustained a head injury, but refused assistance and boarded a connecting flight to a different city.
Southwest Airlines was ranked the safest airline in the world by a consumer protection group, and the second-safest in another study.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Mexico National Football Team vs. Ghana
TicketsWed., Jun. 28, 8:00pm
-
Ford Park Ball Fields
TicketsTue., Jan. 1, 6:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!