Houston Firefighters Treat Two Passengers After Southwest Flight to Hobby Airport

Flickr/Kevin Dooley

Two passengers needed medical help on a flight from North Carolina to William P. Hobby Airport on Thursday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters met the flight at Gate 43 to examine a 70-year-old man who was suspected of suffering a heart attack after the aircraft landed around 7:30 a.m. from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The firefighters applied an automatic external defibrillator to the man, but discovered he was not having a heart attack. The man was transported to a Houston hospital for further examination.

The other passenger, a 24-year-old woman, sustained a head injury, but refused assistance and boarded a connecting flight to a different city.

