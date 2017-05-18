Houston Firefighters Treat Two Passengers After Southwest Flight to Hobby Airport

menu

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:51 a.m.
By Zach Despart
Flickr/Kevin Dooley
Two passengers needed medical help on a flight from North Carolina to William P. Hobby Airport on Thursday morning, the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters met the flight at Gate 43 to examine a 70-year-old man who was suspected of suffering a heart attack after the aircraft landed around 7:30 a.m. from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The firefighters applied an automatic external defibrillator to the man, but discovered he was not having a heart attack. The man was transported to a Houston hospital for further examination.

The other passenger, a 24-year-old woman, sustained a head injury, but refused assistance and boarded a connecting flight to a different city.

Southwest Airlines was ranked the safest airline in the world by a consumer protection group, and the second-safest in another study.

Zach Despart
