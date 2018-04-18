Texans DE J.J. Watt: "We Need To Hold Up Our End of the Bargain"

On Tuesday, the most highly anticipated season in the history of the Houston Texans (I don't think it's a reach to say that) began with a series of press conferences from some of the stars of this team. It was nice to see that J.J. Watt has two working legs again, it was nice to see Whitney Mercilus healthy and ready to go, and it was very cool to realize, once again, that "HOLY CRAP! Tyron Mathieu is a TEXAN!"

Honestly, though, my biggest realization from the parade of interviewees that the Texans marched to the podium — a process I admittedly watched play out on Twitter and the internet as I was show prepping back at the SportsRadio 610 studios —- was how much star power exists on this team. They made J.J. Watt, Tyrann Mathieu, DeAndre Hopkins, Whitney Mercilus, and Deshaun Watson available. Those are STARS.

Of course, it's what happens with the rest of the roster, specifically the offensive line, that has most Texans fans anticipating next week's draft. However, there were other issues to discuss with those five players on Tuesday. Here are the answers to some of those issues: