 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Ed Oliver is in line to be the most decorated college football player of 2018.
Ed Oliver is in line to be the most decorated college football player of 2018.
Photo by Jack Gorman

U of H Phenom Ed Oliver's Preseason Accolade List Is Crazy

Sean Pendergast | July 19, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

In 44 days, the 2018 college football season will begin for the University of Houston Cougars, and thus will begin one of the potentially most decorated regular seasons for an individual player, not only in U of H history, but in the history of college football. But that's how it's been from the time Cougar defensive tackler Ed Oliver set foot on campus back in 2016, a season in which he was a first team All-American as a freshman.

Oliver begins his third and final season as a Cougar on September 1 at Rice Stadium against the Rice Owls. We know it will be his final season in college, because he has already gone the unconventional route of announcing BEFORE the season begins his intentions to head to the NFL. If the team picking first in the NFL Draft next April doesn't have an acute need at quarterback, there's a good chance Oliver will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Hell, if J.J. Watt isn't fully healthy, and if you consider Jadeveon Clowney an outside linebacker, it's not a reach to say he is the best defensive lineman in THIS city, college or pro, right now.

So this is the time of year where the preseason accolades and the award watch lists begin rolling in, and to that end, it has been a busy few weeks for my friend David Bassity, U of H's Senior Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications & Digital Media. It's his job to email the media every time Oliver (or any UH player, for that matter) receives an honor or an award mention.

Keeping in mind that Oliver is already the reigning, defending, undisputed AAC Defensive Player of the Year Award and Outland Trophy winner, here are the watch lists and honors Oliver has already received for the upcoming season, with several more to come in the next few weeks:

Sports Illustrated’s No. 1 College Football Player for 2018
Maxwell Award Watch List (Best All-Around Player)
Bednarik Award Watch List (Best Defensive Player)
Athlon Sports Preseason All-American
Sporting News Preseason All-American
NFL.com’s No. 1 College Football Freak
The Athletic’s No. 2 College Football Freak
Dave Campbell Texas Football’s Defensive Lineman of the Year for Texas and All-Texas Team

If you want some free Oliver samples to get ready for the full meal coming up in a little over a month, here are Oliver's highlights from 2017:

44 days.....

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.

 
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts afternoon drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the post game show for the Houston Texans.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >