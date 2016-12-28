UH Football Player, Son of Texans Lineman, Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork Courtesy Galveston County Sheriff's Office

A University of Houston football player has been kicked off the team after allegedly getting caught with drugs, as KPRC reported late Tuesday.

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, a safety on the Cougars football team, has been charged with possession of between 200 and 400 grams of a controlled substance in Galveston County last week, according to court records.

Holmes-Wilfork is also the son of Houston Texans defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, who's on a two-year, $9 million contract with the team.

As KPRC reported, Holmes-Wilfork and three others were pulled over on suspicion of blowing a stop sign in Friendsood. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana, and confiscated a baggie of pot from the driver of the car—but then also found a backpack that belonged to Holmes-Wilfork, which prosecutors say contained a water bottle full of codeine.

The UH athletic department released the following statement about the player's arrest: “We are aware of the situation and D’Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston football program.”

Holmes-Wilfork, a freshman, moved to Friendswood after his dad joined the Texans from the New England Patriots. Holmes-Wilfork had walked onto the football team earlier this year, but looks like he won't be logging any stats.

