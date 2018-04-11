Texas Millennials Ranked Last on Insurance Coverage But At Least They're Not Depressed About It

In the latest wonky rating by our friends at WalletHub, in which the lives of millenials living in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia were compared, Texas had the highest percentage in the country of this 20s to early 30s age group with no insurance.

That's sad and embarrassing. We are worse than Oklahoma (47), Mississippi (48), Georgia (49) and Florida (50).

But we're not depressed about that apparently In fact, according to their experts, Texas millennials aren't depressed about much of anything — well at least not in the same percentages as millennials in other states. In that category we were No. 1, followed by New York (2), California (3) Hawaii (4) and New Jersey (5).