Ups and Downs Continue for Harden-less Rockets

The adage "live by the three, die by the three" has been bandied about in NBA circles since the three point shot became a part of the game. But, the Rockets, a team that shoots the long-range shot in greater numbers than any team in league history, may be better defined by "live by the D, die by the D" — more accurately, the lack thereof.

Even before James Harden went down with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a few more weeks, the team was backsliding on defense, a trait that allowed them to get out to the best start in the NBA this season. It was the lack of defensive intensity that saw them, after staying step-for-step with both the Warriors and Pistons last week, fall meekly in the second half in both games.

Sure, they didn't shoot the ball well, particularly from distance —forward Ryan Anderson has had a particularly brutal stretch recently and continues to shoot far better on the road than inside Toyota Center—but this has been a team earlier in the season that could withstand rough shooting nights by grinding it out at the other end of the floor.