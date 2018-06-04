Justin Verlander Named American League Pitcher of the Month For May

Justin Verlandet has been the best pitcher in baseball during these first two months of the MLB season.

Well, it was an interesting Saturday for Houston Astros' ace Justin Verlander, a Saturday that came with some good news and some bad news. First the bad news — Verlander pitched six innings of two-run baseball against the Red Sox and left the game with a 3-2 lead. Now, you're probably like "Wait, how is that bad news?" Well, that 3-2 lead was left in the hands of the Astros' bullpen.... and, we all know how that goes.

The final score? Red Sox 5, Astros 4. Another Verlander win scuttled by either the bullpen or a lack of run support. Horrible.

Now for the actual good news! For his herculean efforts in leading the best starting rotation in baseball through the month of May, Verlander earned his fifth American League Pitcher of the Month in his career....