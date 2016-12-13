Victorian Bed Races, Crazy As Usual, Return to Galveston's Dickens on the Strand
The delightfully zany Victorian Bed Races returned to Galveston on Saturday, part of the city's annual Dickens on the Strand festivities.
In the event, teams of five (dressed in Victorian-era clothing, of course) push a bed on wheels through the heart of Galveston. Four team members push, in what can charitably described as a technique similar to bobsledding, while the fifth teammate rides in the bed, dressed in a nightgown. Halfway through the course, the firth teammate transfers the nightgown and switches with one of the pushers, and the team continues to the finish line.
In this year's matchup, Team Elissa, with a time of 0:59, edged Team Votes For Women who posted a time of 1:09.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. St. Edward's University Hilltoppers Men's Basketball
TicketsThu., Dec. 15, 11:45am
-
U Of H Men's Basketball Chart
TicketsSat., Dec. 17, 4:00pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Northwestern State Demons Basketball
TicketsMon., Dec. 19, 7:00pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. St. Thomas University Men's Basketball
TicketsWed., Dec. 21, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!