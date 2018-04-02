2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Title Game — Four Things To Watch For

The set up for this Final Four on Saturday was seemingly perfect, with a compelling Cinderella in a "David vs Goliath" type matchup in the opener and a battle of blue bloods in the nightcap — Loyola of Illinois versus Michigan and Villanova versus Kansas. What we got in actuality on Saturday was a lot less interesting than the way it all looked on paper.

Michigan, behind a 17-2 run early in the second half, squeezed the basketball life out of Loyola, and the Legend of Sister Jean, Loyola's 98 year old chaplain, ended in a 69-57 loss to the Wolverines. Then, in the second semifinal game, a battle of two No. 1 seeds, we were "treated" to what essentially was a glorified two-hour scrimmage, as Villanova jumped out 22-4 on Kansas, and never looked back. The Wildcats made 18 three pointers in the game, and sent a message that we may be looking at what amounts to a dynasty in this age of the one-and-done NCAA superstar.

Forget about Virginia as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament (we saw how THAT worked out), Villanova has been the best team in these brackets since the tournament tipped off three weeks ago, and arguably the best team in the country since about the middle of the season. In this tournament, the Wildcats have yet to play a game that's finished with a single digit margin of victory.