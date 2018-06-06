Former Houston Sports Authority CEO Oliver Luck Named XFL CEO, Shows Vince McMahon Is Serious

Many of you are familiar with the story about how WWE chairman Vince McMahon decided to expand his empire into the football realm in 2001 by starting up an eight-team league called the XFL. If you're familiar with the story, then you also know what the XFL was all about. Yes, it was about some revolutionary, viewer-friendly advancements — huddle cam, expanded audio, to name a couple — some of which the NFL now use today. But not all of the changes the XFL brought forth advanced the game (or much of anything).

The problem and ultimate undoing of the XFL in 2001 was that there was just too much of Vince McMahon's "other world," professional wrestling, blended into the product. Football fans may have wanted more football, and they may have wanted something different than the NFL in some respects, but they didn't want wrestling-style storylines between, say, cheerleaders and players.

The league back then was co-owned by NBC, and NBC executive Dick Ebersol (a longtime friend of McMahon) was the internal champion with WWE's television partner. Eventually, though, the plug was pulled after just one season and millions in losses. So, it was a surprise, to say the least, when McMahon suddenly announced earlier this year that he would be rebooting the XFL in 2020: