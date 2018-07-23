Weather Week: "Cooler" Weather? Kind of

The mercury hit 100 in Houston for the first time on Sunday and it could happen again on Monday.

This weekend, Houston reached 100 degrees for the first time this year. A few areas around town, nevermind all the ubiquitous shots of car thermometers on social media, may have even gotten a bit higher than that, but the official high recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport was 100 on Sunday.

With heat indexes climbing to nearly 110 and the entire state averaging triple digits, it was a seriously hot weekend in the Lone Star State. And we have yet to hit the peak of summer which, for Houston, should be over the next couple weeks.

The good news is that this week should be cooler than the weekend. The bad news is that cooler, in this case, is entirely relative. Monday will be much like the weekend with highs hovering near 100 degrees or higher and high humidity. The heat index could be above 110 degrees, very dangerous conditions for being outside. The large dome of high pressure over much of the state should not relent and we will be saddled with at least one more day of brutal summer weather.