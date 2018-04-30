 


Does this look hot to you? Get used to it.
Does this look hot to you? Get used to it.
Photo by Lenny DiFranza via Flickr

Weather Week: Humidity, Temperatures on the Rise

Jeff Balke | April 30, 2018 | 6:30am
The first week of May should be the first real reminder of the fact that we are inching ever closer to the heat of the summer. Over the weekend, however, we saw beautiful weather with sunny skies and mild afternoons. It was clear and dry with low humidity and light breezes. Is was a damn near perfect spring weekend.

This week, the temperatures won't soar, but there will be a noticeable increase in humidity, which may lead to a few stray showers as we get closer to the end of the week. The result will be pretty muggy conditions for most of the week and a return to the kind of weather we typically expect this time of year.

Monday and Tuesday appear to be mostly pleasant. Plan for a few more clouds on Tuesday but temps will run in the lower 80s for highs and around 70 for lows. Overall, not bad, but the humidity will start to remind you of summer.

By Wednesday, we'll see temperatures climb into the upper 80s and dip only into the low to mid 70s at night. Clouds will begin to build by Thursday and we could see a mostly cloudy and steamy day on Friday Eve. There is also the possibility for a few isolated showers as we get to the end of the week in front of a potential passing cool front.

But don't get your hopes up too much. There's about as good a chance the front stalls before reaching Houston as there is it makes it through and clears things out. And even if it does, it won't exactly bring a chilly north wind with it.

Just remember we only have four or five months of this ahead before it's fall again.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

