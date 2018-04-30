Weather Week: Humidity, Temperatures on the Rise

Does this look hot to you? Get used to it.

The first week of May should be the first real reminder of the fact that we are inching ever closer to the heat of the summer. Over the weekend, however, we saw beautiful weather with sunny skies and mild afternoons. It was clear and dry with low humidity and light breezes. Is was a damn near perfect spring weekend.

This week, the temperatures won't soar, but there will be a noticeable increase in humidity, which may lead to a few stray showers as we get closer to the end of the week. The result will be pretty muggy conditions for most of the week and a return to the kind of weather we typically expect this time of year.