Weather Week: More Heat, but Tropical Rain Chances by the Weekend

This might look scary, but there is no reason to believe this forecast at the moment, so relax.

First, I want to urge you to not buy into the hype. What hype you ask? Well, a number of weather forecasters, including some of our local weather guys, have tweeted over the weekend about the possibility of a tropical storm or hurricane hitting the upper Texas coast next weekend. More on it in detail below, but suffice it to say you definitely should not freak out.

Now, onto the weather at hand. It was another hot weekend with puffy clouds floating around but not much moisture. The best we could do is occasionally get a little shade from passing clouds and a handful of extremely scattered afternoon showers.

There isn't much in the forecast to suggest that exact same trend won't continue for the work week. Through Thursday, highs should be in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm if we're lucky. Probably a good week for a beach vacation, but it won't be much fun in the concrete jungle.