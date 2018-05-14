 


Make sure and water your plants this week as the heat increases and little rain in sight or they will look like this.
Photo by mario via Flickr

Weather Week: No End in Sight to Hot, Dry Weather

Jeff Balke | May 14, 2018 | 5:00am
It was a lovely, if warm, Mother's Day weekend with only a few stray showers around, mostly on Saturday. The humidity began to increase in earnest, particularly on Sunday, and it will continue throughout the week. But, it doesn't look like there is going to be much if any rain in the forecast over the work week.

For now, the entire upper Gulf coast of the state including Houston is not in drought conditions, but as Space City Weather points out, that can change quickly without some decent rainfall. Unfortunately, this week's forecast doesn't look promising in that regard.

Monday through Wednesday should be basic carbon copies of each other and indicative of typical summer weather in Houston. Expect sunny conditions with afternoon clouds hanging around. Temperatures, assuming clouds don't become more substantial, should be in the low to mid 90s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, those highs could climb even a bit higher and humidity levels will be high as well. It won't be pleasant to be outside unless you are in a swimming pool or inside an air conditioned car. In fact, later in the week, there could be some heat advisories issued given how hot and humid it might be.

Moisture levels in the atmosphere will gradually increase throughout the week and as we get closer to the end of the work week, that could lead to afternoon showers or even a thunderstorm but, thus far there are no clear indicators of that.

We are already into the summer weather in east Texas in mid May. Get used to it.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

