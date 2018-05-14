Weather Week: No End in Sight to Hot, Dry Weather

Make sure and water your plants this week as the heat increases and little rain in sight or they will look like this.

It was a lovely, if warm, Mother's Day weekend with only a few stray showers around, mostly on Saturday. The humidity began to increase in earnest, particularly on Sunday, and it will continue throughout the week. But, it doesn't look like there is going to be much if any rain in the forecast over the work week.

For now, the entire upper Gulf coast of the state including Houston is not in drought conditions, but as Space City Weather points out, that can change quickly without some decent rainfall. Unfortunately, this week's forecast doesn't look promising in that regard.

Monday through Wednesday should be basic carbon copies of each other and indicative of typical summer weather in Houston. Expect sunny conditions with afternoon clouds hanging around. Temperatures, assuming clouds don't become more substantial, should be in the low to mid 90s.