Houston's Weather Week: Rain Coming Midweek

Despite the sometimes gloomy conditions around Houston, we have managed to stay mostly rain free. Drizzles here and there, and a few stray showers always happen this time of year, but it's been a while since we've had a real legit chance of some consistently heavy-ish rain until this week.

Before digging too deep, let's recap what turned out to be a rather pleasant weekend and good thing too. With loads of outdoor activities from the March for Our Lives to the In Bloom music fest to the Bayou City Arts Fest, it was a busy weekend outside. Both days were warm but breezy with cooler evenings and only a stray sprinkle here or there. When's the last time we can say that about an outdoor music festival in Houston?